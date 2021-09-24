Italy recognises Covishield, eligible for Green Pass

With Italy's recognition, a total 19 European Union (EU) nations have given their go-ahead to Covishield.

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) The Indian Embassy in Rome said on Friday that the country has recognised the Covishield vaccine and people who have received the jab are now eligible for a Green Pass.

This is the outcome of a G20 Health Ministers meeting between Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and his Italian counterpart Roberto Speranza, the Embassy said in a tweet.

"Indian vaccine CardHolders are now eligible for the Green Pass," it added

Prior to this, Italy had recognised Comirnaty – Pfizer, Moderna, Vaxzervria – AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines as valid.

The other 18 EU nations that have recognised the Covishield vaccine are Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, Netherlands, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

Meanwhile, the vaccine row with the UK continues as it has recognised the jab but a 10-day quarantine has been made mandatory which will come into the effect from October 4.

Terming the present UK travel restrictions as discrimatory, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that "we have the right to reciprocate in the same manner".

However, the British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis said that Covishield vaccine is not a problem and the UK is open to travel.

"We're clear Covishield is not a problem. The UK is open to travel and we're already seeing a lot of people going from India to the UK, be it tourists, business people or students".

