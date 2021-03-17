Italy signs framework agreement on International Solar Alliance with India

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Italy on Wednesday signed the framework agreement of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) with India, informed Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava.



"The Italian Republic signed the framework agreement of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) today after the amendments to the framework agreement of the ISA entered into force on 8 January 2021, opening its membership to all member states of the UN," Srivastava tweeted.

"The framework agreement was signed by the Ambassador of the Italian Republic, Vincenzo De Luca. The signed copies of the agreement were received by Additional Secretary (ER), as the representative of MEA which is the depositary of ISA Framework Agreement," Srivastava wrote in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla met Italian Ambassador Vincenzo De Luca and welcomed the country's accession to the International Solar Alliance.

ISA is an alliance of over 120 countries initiated by India, most of them being sunshine countries which lie either completely or partly between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn.

Shringla also discussed Italy's G20 Presidency and 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative under which India is using its vaccine production and delivery capacity to export doses to fight the crisis created by COVID-19.

Italy at present holds the presidency of G20. (ANI)

