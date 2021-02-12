Italy's new PM announces composition of government

Genoa [Italy], February 13 (ANI/Sputnik): Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese, and Health Ministers Roberto Speranza retained their mandates in the new government formed by Mario Draghi.



Former head of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi officially accepted the post of prime minister after the meeting with President Sergio Mattarella, to whom he presented the list of ministers of the new government. The new cabinet will be sworn in on Saturday noon (11:00 GMT).

The names of the new ministers were read out by Draghi.

In the new administration, Di Maio (the Five Star Movement, M5S), Lamorgese (independent) and Speranza have kept their posts. Dario Franceschini (Democratic Party, PD), who used to be the minister of tourism and culture, will now be responsible only for cultural issues, and the minister of tourism is going to be Massimo Garavaglia (Lega). Elena Bonetti (Italia Viva), who was the minister of family in the previous government and stepped down, which was one of the factors that led to the crisis and the subsequent breakup of the government, retained her post.

The post of justice minister has been given to Marta Cartabia (independent), of defense minister to Lorenzo Guerini (Democratic Party), of economy and finance to Daniele Franco (Bank of Italy director general), of economic development to Giancarlo Giorgetti (Lega), of agriculture policies to Stefano Patuanelli (M5S, he was responsible for economic development in the previous government), of ecological transition to Roberto Cingolani (independent), of transport and infrastructure to Enrico Giovannini (independent), of labor and social policies to Andrea Orlando (PD), of education to Patrizio Bianchi (independent), of universities and research to Cristina Messa (independent).

As for the ministers without portfolio, Federico Dinca (M5S) was nominated for relations with the parliament, Vittorio Colao (independent) for technological innovation and digital transition, Renato Brunetta (Forza Italia) for public administration, Maria Stella Gelmini (Forza Italia) for general affairs and autonomies, Mara Carfagna (Forza Italia) for south and territorial cohesion, Fabiana Dadone (M5S) for youth policies, Erika Stefani (Lega) for disabilities, and Massimo Garavaglia (Lega) for coordination of touristic initiatives.

As a result, the new government is a true blend of political forces from the whole range of political spectrum (Forza Italia, Lega, PD, Italia Viva and M5S) and independents. (ANI/Sputnik)

