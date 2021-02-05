Italy's outgoing PM Conte signals support for successor

In a brief statement to the media on Thursday, the outgoing leader, who resigned on January 26, said that he met with Draghi a day earlier in what he described as "a very long and very open talk", reports Xinhua news agency

"To those who say I am an obstacle to the formation of a new government, I say that clearly they don't know me," Conte said.

"I have always worked and will continue to work so that a new government may be formed that can tackle the ongoing health, economic and social emergencies," he said in reference to the coronavirus pandemic.

Conte went on to call for "a political government," meaning one with a solid backing in Parliament.

His statement is of significance because the Five Star Movement (M5S), which is one of the largest forces in parliament, is split over whether or not to support Draghi.

Draghi has started consultations with Italy's political parties after President Sergio Mattarella on Wednesday handed him a mandate to form a new government to steer the country through the pandemic.

--IANS

ksk/