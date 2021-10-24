'ITBP always given befitting reply to hostile neighbour with bad intention'

Speaking at the 60th Raising Day of Indo-Tibetan Border Police on Sunday here, he said that the ITBP has been securing the Indian borders with utmost dedication, devotion and highest level of professionalism in the worst inhospitable weather conditions on Himalayan borders.

New Delhi/Greater Noida, Oct 24 (IANS) Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanad Rai on Sunday said that ITBP has always given a befitting reply to hostile neighbour with bad intention.

Praising the 20 ITBP officials who have been awarded with Police Gallentary Medal for displaying bravery during the violent clashes with neighbouring country in Eastern Ladakh last year, he said that it was a matter of pride for the force.

Sharing his personal experience, Rai further said that he visited the ITBP forward posts and had witnessed how these 'Himveers' have been discharging their mandated assignments with utmost professionalism and high morale.

Acknowledging the services rendered by the ITBP, the Minister said that the Force has selflessly worked and helped people during Covid-19 pandemic which set up the first quarantine centre at Chhawla camp in Delhi. They also set up the 10,000-bedded make-shift Covid care hospital at Chhatarpur in Delhi.

"ITBP has always given befitting reply to the country's neighbour with malicious intent. The government is continuously working for modernisation and addition of manpower. Last year 47 new border posts were sanctioned and they will be operational soon," Rai said further.

ITBP rescued many people during natural calamities in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. ITBP also helped in taking care of people who were rescued from Afghanistan recently, he added.

Sanjay Arora, Director General, ITBP welcomed the Chief Guest and other dignitaries and elaborated upon various achievements of the Force over the past year.

All Frontier contingents, including the women contingent, ski contingent, mounted column, paratroopers, mountaineering and UAC contingent and dog squad were part of the parade.

Apart from this, the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service were also conferred on many ITBP personnel by the Chief Guest.

The Minister also released the digital version of annual e-souvenir commemorating the achievements of the Force throughout the year.

Raised in 1962, the ITBP primarily guards the 3,488 Kms long border in the Himalayas at the BOPs located at altitudes ranging up to 18,800 ft. Apart from guarding the border, the Force is also deployed for anti-Maoist operations and other internal security duties.

