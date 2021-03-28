  1. Sify.com
  4. ITBP, CAPF, state police personnel take pledge to conduct safe 'Mahakumbh' in Haridwar

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sun, Mar 28th, 2021, 21:30:07hrs
ITBP, CAPF and Uttarakhand Police personnel take a pledge to conduct a safe 'Mahakumbh'.

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], March 28 (ANI): Ahead of the month-long Kumbh event, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), and Uttarakhand Police personnel on Sunday took a pledge to conduct a safe Kumbh at Har ki Pauri in Haridwar.

The Kumbh will be held from April 1 to 30 in Haridwar.

The Uttarakhand government has already released a set of guidelines that is to be followed, which requires people to strictly adhere to COVID-19 norms, including a negative RT-PCR test report.
The state government has decided to limit the Kumbh this year to 30 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kumbh is held periodically at four different locations in India (Nashik, Haridwar, Prayagraj and Ujjain) every four years. (ANI)

