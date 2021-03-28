ITBP, CAPF, state police personnel take pledge to conduct safe 'Mahakumbh' in Haridwar

The Kumbh will be held from April 1 to 30 in Haridwar.The Uttarakhand government has already released a set of guidelines that is to be followed, which requires people to strictly adhere to COVID-19 norms, including a negative RT-PCR test report.The state government has decided to limit the Kumbh this year to 30 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Kumbh is held periodically at four different locations in India (Nashik, Haridwar, Prayagraj and Ujjain) every four years. (ANI)