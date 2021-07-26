ITBP carries rescue operations in Jammu after flash floods damage houses

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 26 (ANI): Indo-Tibetan Border Police on Monday undertook relief and rescue operations in the Rajiv Nagar area of Jammu where a dozen houses were damaged by flash floods after heavy rains, said ITBP.



ITBP informed that due to heavy rains, the drainage system got blocked, and the water entered many houses in Doda Basti, Belicharana areas of Jammu.

According to the locals, the water has entered their houses and damaged heavily. Besides, in several areas of the city, waterlogging triggered by heavy rainfall was also witnessed. (ANI)

