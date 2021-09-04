  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. ITBP DG meets doctors, officials at Delhi's Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre

ITBP DG meets doctors, officials at Delhi's Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sat, Sep 4th, 2021, 20:30:02hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Director General of ITBP, Sanjay Arora with army perssonel in Covid Centre (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Director General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sanjay Arora, met the team of doctors and other officials at Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur here on Saturday.

The 650-bedded covid care facility includes more than 150 ICU beds also.
"Sh Sanjay Arora, DG ITBP met the team of Doctors and other officials serving at Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur, New Delhi. #COVID19 #Himveers," ITBP tweeted.
"Sh Sanjay Arora, DG ITBP visited the ITBP Quarantine Centre, Chhawla Camp, New Delhi. He was briefed by the officials at the facility. #Himveers," ITBP further tweeted.
The facility was inaugurated last year after the outbreak of COVID-19. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features