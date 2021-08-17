ITBP personnel guarding Indian embassy to stay in Kabul: Officials

The Indian embassy in Kabul has been functioning with reduced staff strength.

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) Amidst the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel deployed for the security of the Indian embassy in Kabul, will continue to stay there to guard the remaining staff.

"The ITBP personnel deployed for the security of the Indian embassy in Kabul to stay there as some of the embassy officials are still there and they will return along with them", the officials said.

The situation has aggravated in the war-torn country in the wake of its President Ashraf Ghani and his colleagues leaving Afghanistan on Sunday and reportedly taking temporary asylum in a nearby country.

The ITBP officials said that an adequate number of the force's troopers, trained in proximate security, have been there in Kabul to provide security to the embassy personnel.

However, they refrained from mentioning the exact number of the ITBP troopers in Kabul, citing security reasons.

The Taliban have taken over control of almost all parts of the country in less than three weeks before the US troops complete their final withdrawal.

The Indian government has already evacuated the majority of its officials from there, anticipating the Taliban advance into Kabul and also advised all Indian citizens to leave the country at the earliest.

The families of the diplomats and embassy personnel have been evacuated since last week and the Indian consulates were closed a fortnight ago.

