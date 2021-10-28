ITBP recovers 3 bodies of trekkers who died after heavy snowfall in HP's Kinnaur

Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): Three bodies of trekkers, who died in heavy snowfall, were recovered and brought to the base camp of Barua Trek in Himachal Pradesh, informed Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Thursday.



The operation was led by the 17th Battalion of ITBP carried them in base camp.

On Friday morning, they will be carried to Barua village, 9 Kilometers from the Base camp, and will be handed over to local police for further movement/ transportation to their native places, it said.

According to the ITBP input, three trekkers out of a group of 13, died following heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district, earlier on Monday.

"Three trekkers are dead while 10 of them have been rescued. The dead are lying somewhere at around 15000 feet. ITBP team is reaching to the spot today to search the bodies," said ITBP.

The trekkers started their trekking from Rohru to Burua village in Kinnaur district on October 17 and were stranded at area Burua Kanda top due to snowfall in the region. (ANI)

