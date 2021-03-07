  1. Sify.com
  ITBP recovers improvised explosive device in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon

Last Updated: Sun, Mar 7th, 2021, 14:03:15hrs
The tiffin box with an IED inside. (Photo/ANI)

Kondagaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 7 (ANI): The 41st Battalion of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Sunday morning recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) inside a tiffin box in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district.

According to the ITBP, the IED was recovered between Mundipadar and Matwaal villages and was placed to target forces.
In a separate incident on Friday, a Head constable of the 22nd battalion of Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) was killed in a pressure improvised IED blast on Thursday in Dantewada's Pahurnar area.
The IED was planted allegedly by Naxals in the area. (ANI)

