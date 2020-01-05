ITBP rescues 400 people stranded due to snowfall in Uttarakhand

Mussoorie (Uttarakhand) [India], Jan 5 (ANI): Over 400 people have been rescued by the Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel on Suakholi-Mussoorie road since Saturday night.

More than 100 vehicles were stranded due to heavy snowfall in the region.

Personnel of ITBP Academy, Mussoorie, are clearing the road and facilitating the safe movement of vehicles on high slope roads.



The road clearance and rescue operations are underway.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mussoorie is likely to witness rain or snow with cloudy sky for the next week. (ANI)

