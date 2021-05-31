ITBP, SDRF teams sent for inspection of Rishiganga lake and glacier: Chamoli District Magistrate

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], May 31 (ANI): Uttarakhand's Chamoli District Magistrate on Monday informed that teams of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) have been sent for the inspection of Rishiganga lake and glacier.



This comes two days after a team of scientists conducted an aerial survey of the glacier at the origin of Rishiganga in Chamoli district. The survey was conducted following information by villagers that there were cracks developing in the glaciers.

Speaking to ANI, Chamoli District Magisterate Swati S Bhadoria said, "The outflow of Rishiganga lake and glacier is fine at present, and there is no immediate danger which has been detected."



"A joint team of the Tehsil Administration, Irrigation Department has come back after the visit," she added.

According to Bhadoria, the team of scientists who had done the aerial reconnaissance gave the oral report that after the disaster in Raini on February 7, there was no major activity visible on the Glacier.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar had informed that the Rishiganga glacier in Chamoli district is not yet in critical condition.

On April 23, a glacier burst incident took place in Sumna, Neeti Valley near the India-China border in Chamoli district.

In February, another glacier burst incident had taken place at Joshimath in Chamoli district, leading to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and causing large-scale devastation. Over 50 bodies were recovered and hundreds were declared missing. (ANI)