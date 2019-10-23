ITBP to have two new commands

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal of cadre review of Group "A" General Duty (Executive) cadre and non-GD cadre of Indo- Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

It approved creation of two new commands - Western Command at Chandigarh and Eastern Command at Guwahati - to be headed by Additional Director General and assisted by Inspector General.Briefing about the decision, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said the decision of cadre review of Group 'A' GD (Executive) cadre and non-GD cadre of various ranks from Assistant Commandant to Additional Director General will enhance the supervisory staff in senior posts of ITBP.An official release said proposal was for creating 60 posts in Group 'A' executive general duty cadre and two posts in Group 'A' non-GD cadre at various levels.The newly created posts will be filled up according to recruitment rules.In the GD cadre, there will be increase in Group 'A' posts from 1147 to 1207.Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force was conceptualised in the wake of the Chinese aggression on country's northern borders in 1962.The release said the first cadre review of the force was held in 1988 and the strength of the force was increased to 27,298. The second cadre review was held in 2001 and the strength was increased to 32,386. The present strength of the force is 89,429. (ANI)