ITBP unearths pressure cooker bomb in Chhattisgarh

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Thu, Apr 8th, 2021, 23:30:08hrs
Road Opening Party found the IED this afternoon.

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 8 (ANI): Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Thursday unearthed a pressure cooker bomb at Kurusnar village near Narayanpur district in Chhattisgarh.

In a statement, ITBP said, "A pressure cooker IED (Improvised explosive device) unearthed by 53rd Battalion ITBP in Narayanpur."
It was found by the Road Opening Party (ROP) at around 1:30 pm today, it said.
This comes after 22 security personnel lost their lives while 31 others sustained injuries in the encounter that took place between security forces and Naxals along the Chhattisgarh's Sukma-Bijapur border on Saturday after a party of jawans were ambushed by Naxals near Jonnaguda village. (ANI)

