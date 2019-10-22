ITC Fabelle launches world's most expensive chocolate at Rs 4.3 lakh per kilo in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): A box of chocolates priced at Rs 4.3 approximately per kilogram, said to be the most expensive in the world, was unveiled here on Tuesday.

Fabelle Exquisite Chocolates, the indigenous luxury brand of ITC on Tuesday launched the limited edition collection of Fabelle Trinity - Truffles Extraordinaire listed in the Guinness World Records as the most expensive chocolate.

The product will be available on a made-to-order basis starting tomorrow."The goal is to let the world know that the best chocolate in the world is made and sold in India," said Anuj Rustagi, Chief Operating Officer - Chocolates, Confectionary, Coffee and New Categories - Food Division, ITC Limited.The COO said, "At ITC we are committed to the purpose of creating world-class Indian brands. And Fabelle with that thought is our attempt to be one of the best in the world."The Trinity - Truffles Extraordinaire collection, representing the concept of Creator, Nurturer and Destroyer, is a partnership between Fabelle and Michelin Star Chef Philippe Conticini."We first came up with the concept of the trinity, and we have truffle inspired by the creator, nurturer and the destroyer, a spiritual concept expressed in chocolate" said Rustagi.The COO said the guidance and partnership of chef Conticini led to the creation of the hand-made wooden box, each containing 15 unique handcrafted truffles, each weighing approximately 15 grams.The timing of the product launch has been made keeping the gifting season of Diwali in mind and will be available on a made-to-order basis from tomorrow.The official added that in the long run, the company would like to make chocolates more affordable so that it reaches more Indians and added that Fabelle was an attempt to change the way the country looks at chocolate."We have seen Indians returning from abroad carrying bags full of international brands of chocolates. We want to change that and let them feel proud of the fact that one of the best if not the best quality is available in India and are even made here. We will eventually launch more products which are aimed at reaching last Indian," Rustagi said. (ANI)