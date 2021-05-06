ITC Hotels Stronger Together

New Delhi, May 6 (IANSlife) In the wake of the second wave, due to the shortfall of the availability of hospital beds, ITC Hotels is now offering quarantine facilities, in collaboration with partner hospitals.

In an endeavour to help flatten the curve, select Welcomhotels, across India are now offering quarantine facilities to asymptomatic & mildly symptomatic patients, in collaboration with partner hospitals. Properties which offer this facility include the Welcomhotel Chennai, Welcolmhotel Coimbatore, Welcomhotel Dwarka in the Capital and Welcome Bengaluru.