ITC Hotels Stronger Together

New Delhi, May 6 (IANSlife) In the wake of the second wave, due to the shortfall of the availability of hospital beds, ITC Hotels is now offering quarantine facilities, in collaboration with partner hospitals.
In an endeavour to help flatten the curve, select Welcomhotels, across India are now offering quarantine facilities to asymptomatic & mildly symptomatic patients, in collaboration with partner hospitals. Properties which offer this facility include the Welcomhotel Chennai, Welcolmhotel Coimbatore, Welcomhotel Dwarka in the Capital and Welcome Bengaluru.
Safety features include:
Comfortable, clean rooms using advanced safety and cleaning protocols
Re-engineered processes to maximise safety across hotel touch points
On-site medical care provided by partner hospitals as per their guidelines
Facilities are available for asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients as advised by partner hospitals
The rooms are meticulously sanitized with heightened hygiene protocols, with the utmost attention to in-room safety standards with the #WeAssure programme.
--IANS
lh/tb