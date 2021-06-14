ITC Maurya welcomes patrons at its restaurants

While safety and health remain top priority, Delhi's favourite spot and one of the world's leading restaurants is all set to welcome patrons with stringent safety standards with its #WeAssure commitment to health and hygeine. The iconic Bukhara at ITC Maurya will be open for lunch and dinner, seven days of the week. Fine dine aficionados can step into the world of culinary refinement at Dum Pukht which will be open for dinner through the week along with lunch on Sundays. Weekends can be spent at Ottimo which will host Saturday night diners and Sunday Brunch.

Benita Sharma, Area Manager -- North Luxury Hotels and General Manager -- ITC Maurya, adds, "We are delighted to welcome you back to our iconic restaurants at ITC Maurya. We are profoundly thankful to our patrons who have constantly supported us and eagerly look forward to welcoming them for another enriching and memorable dining experience."



Curating signature culinary experiences secured by heightened standards of hygiene protocols for a safe dining experience, the ITC Maurya is a great choice for your first meal out after weeks of home sheltering.

The national Capital has seen a steady decline in the number of fresh or new Covid-19 cases. The restaurant and hospitality industry welcomes the phase-wise unlocking of businesses as it continues to work towards providing diner a safe environment in such times. The phase-wise unlocking will remain fluid and and be reviewed on a week-to-week basis so as to ensure the number of cases continue to be in control after easing of restrictions.

