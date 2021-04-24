ITC to airlift oxygen cryogenic containers

New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) FMCG major ITC on Saturday said it has tied up with Linde India to airfreight cryogenic ISO containers from Asian countries to transport medical oxygen across the country.

Accordingly, 24 cryogenic ISO containers of 20 tons each will be airlifted.

"This initiative comes in the wake of an acute shortage of medical oxygen across the country, constraining the healthcare system's ability to provide necessary medical care to Covid patients," the FMCG major said.