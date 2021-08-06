itel reinstates its position as No 1 Indian smartphone brand in sub-Rs 6K

According to market research firm Counterpoint, the smartphone brand has firmed its position in the 'list of top 5 brands' in the overall handset category in the second quarter. The company also maintained its leadership in the feature phone segment for the last 7 consecutive quarters backed by its innovative feature phone range.

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) itel, India's most trusted smartphone brand, has reinstated its number 1 position for two consecutive quarters of 2021 in the sub-Rs 6,000 price band.

itel has recorded stupendous growth in the industry backed by its wide range of smartphone portfolio ranging across sub 4K to 7K price category under its all-rounder A series and Premium affordable flagship segment Vision series

"In the new world order, smartphones have brought a phenomenal change in the lives of people. Our consumers relate with itel as a brand, which aims to enable and empower them with a better life through affordable and innovative range of smartphones," Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India, said in a statement.

"These smartphones have become an integral part of most of the Indian families residing in Tier 2-5 towns as they enable convenience of online education of children/youth of a family, financial transactions -- accepting and making it touchless transactions from safety perspective in post Covid times, running a home business or Infotainment/Entertainment consumption needs," Talapatra added.

According to Talapatra, itel in this way with its singular vision of democratising technology is empowering the masses to continue seamlessly with their daily lives. This vision has helped the brand to secure its position amongst the top 5 brands in India.

"Also, making smartphones affordable and accessible has made it a No. 1 brand in the segment it operates. itel has been successful in creating meaningful emotional connect through localised communication and customer outreach programmes," Talapatra said.

"Further we have launched various game-changing smartphones in the sub 4K, 5K, 6K and 7K categories, fulfilling all the digital, infotainment and entertainment needs of the New Bharat. Backed with deeper understanding of consumer's needs and insights, itel aims to further build upon a strong itel consumer community by giving them the best of mobile and service experience," he added.

According to the company, itel family is growing stronger and over 7 crores customer base is a true testimony of customers' trust, acceptance, and reliability of the brand.

"itel in the first half of 2021 has registered phenomenal growth backed by its strong product portfolio and robust presence in tier 2 and below towns in India. This achievement stands as a testament to itel's commitment to providing a value-driven offering to customers with its wide and innovative product portfolio," said Tarun Pathak, Research Director, Mobile Devices and Ecosystem, Counterpoint Research India.

"Going forward, we see huge potential for itel in the market and believe that the brand will keep its position secured among the top players in the segment," he added.

itel's journey as a feature phone brand to becoming the top-selling feature phone and smartphone brand under 6k and establishing its mark in the Smart Gadgets and TV segment in 5 years of its operation in India has been remarkable in the industry.

The company said that it is also considered as the ‘most trustworthy brand' in the sub-Rs 7,000 segment, as per the CMR (Cyber Media Research) Insights on the Go Survey.

Recently, the brand launched affordable 4G smartphone itel A23 Pro that is complimented with seamless network connectivity by Jio to bring a new dimension of digital services.

itel also announced its Magic 2 4G feature phone offering 4G connectivity coupled with highly beneficial and cost-effective Wi-Fi & Hotspot Tethering option along with quality features, making it a ‘Superphone' for feature phone users. itel's premium affordable Vision series has also received an overwhelming response from consumers driving immense growth and strong imagery for the brand in the country.

--IANS

vc/na