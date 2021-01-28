itel to launch smartphone with HD+IPS bigger display, trendy features on Feb 1

As per the render images, itel's new addition in the A-series portfolio will be equipped with a bigger display and dual security.

As per sources, the company might launch the premium looking smartphone with HD+ display on February 1 via an exclusive association with Amazon.

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) itel is all set to strengthen its smartphone portfolio with another new and powerful offering.

The phone will come with a 5.5-inch bigger screen with a curved display, dual security and 2GB RAM + 32 GB ROM-making it a complete offering for its customers.

Going with itel's strategy, the product will be priced aggressively and expected to be priced in the sub Rs 6,000 segment wherein itel has already established itself as a strong brand.

With the recent launch of its latest flagship, itel Vision1 PRO, itel is trying to become one of the most preferred brands in Rs 7,000 segment by offering premium features and price, which is one of the best in the segment.

itel has always surprised us with trendy technology at an affordable price point, that has always fulfilled the digital and entertainment needs of tier 3 and the below markets in this new normal.

As per the recent counterpoint research report for Q4 2020, itel has strengthened its position in Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities, and rural India with its vision 1 launch from their flagship Vision series. The series offers next-gen smartphones with innovative offerings at an affordable price point.

In the India handset market share, itel's share has grown from 6 per cent to 9 per cent in CY 2020, and has established its position amongst the top 5 players in the Indian overall handset industry as per Counterpoint Report, Q4, 2020.

We must stay tuned to the launch for complete details and see what itel brings to the table for its customers.

