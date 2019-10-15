ITPO confirms participation of Afghanistan as partner country for 39th IITF

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) has confirmed the participation of Afghanistan as a partner country in the 39th India International Trade Fair (IITF), the Afghan Embassy here said on Monday.

Afghan Embassy India in a series of tweets said, "Congratulations. After series of negotiations by the Afghan Embassy with India Trade Promotion Organisation, finally ITPO has confirmed the participation of #Afghanistan as a "Partner Country" in the 39th India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2019 @indiatradefair."The embassy said the partner country status given to Afghanistan amongst the 19 participating countries will give it a number of privileges including being acknowledged as the partner country in all the publicity materials, hoardings etc in IITF.Among other privileges, the embassy said would include -- one representative of the country to share the stage at the inaugural and closing ceremonies, one day complimentary use of the theatre for cultural performance, lunch hosted by CMD/ED on any one of the days during the fair, inclusion of messages of their Ambassadors in the fair catalogue, providing 100 complimentary business visitors' passes beyond their entitlement, a memento to be given at the closing ceremony, and Inclusion of one representative in the jury panel for IITF.The IITF is being organised from November 14-27 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. (ANI)