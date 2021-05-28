'It's going to be hard,' tweets Twitter India MD as firm faces scrutiny

In a lengthy statement, the Delhi Police had said Maheshwari took "a path of evasiveness instead of cooperation".

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) After being snubbed by the Delhi Police, Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari on Friday tweeted a slogan poster, apparently admitting that there is a tough path ahead but things will not be better soon.

Maheswari's tweet showed a slogan poster that read: "It's going to be hard, but hard does not mean impossible (sic)," saying that "That's the tweet".

The Delhi Police statement had said: "Twitter India's subsidiary TCIPL's Managing Director chose to adopt a path of evasiveness instead of cooperation".

Delhi Police said that initially, TCIPL's Managing Director had stated in his response that he was merely a sales head, and had no role whatsoever in any operations relating to content and thereby refused to join the inquiry.

"It is to be noted that TCIPL's stance that its Managing Director is a mere sales head runs contrary to his very own previous press interviews, wherein he elaborately discussed Twitter's plans to devise methods to identify abusive or manipulative content. The above interview makes it clear that Twitter India's convoluted stance is similar to a deer caught in the headlights," the police claimed.

"Fourth, and last, the contrived fear mongering by Twitter is unfounded and misplaced. The Managing Director of TCIPL was merely served a notice, not as an accused but to participate in the inquiry as Twitter claims to have been acquainted with certain facts," the police said.

The Delhi Police had served a notice to Maheshwari on May 21, asking him to appear before the police with all the documents in the alleged Congress toolkit case.

On Monday, Delhi Police visited Twitter India's local offices in south Delhi's Lado Sarai and Gurugram to serve a notice after the social media platform had marked one of the tweets of BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra as "manipulated media".

Patra had shared the alleged toolkit of the Congress over Covid, accusing it of defaming the Prime Minister and the government.

