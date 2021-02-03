It's our internal matter: Rahul on international celebs supporting farmers

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that India's image has taken a hit internationally due to the government's handling of the issue with apathy, while rejecting the tweets made by international celebrities on the issue.

He doesn't have any opinion on the tweets but farm laws must be withdrawn, he added.

The Congress leader said that the government should resolve the issue. He asked: "Why is the government fortifying the place? Are they afraid of farmers? The farmers are the country's strength and the government should talk to them and resolve the issue."

"The impasse is not good for our country and the farmers will not back down. The government must withdraw the farm laws. So, it is better to withdraw them today," he added.

On the issue of Budget, he said,"I expected that the Budget will give support to 99 per cent people but this Budget is just for one per cent of people. The economy can grow only through consumption. Giving money to the supply side will not start the economy."

Gandhi claimed that China has entered Indian territory. "And what the government has done has only increased the defence budget marginally. Whatever the armed forces wanted, the government should have given it to them," he added.

--IANS

miz/ash