  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. It's politics: Priyanka on SPG cover removal

It's politics: Priyanka on SPG cover removal

Last Updated: Fri, Nov 22, 2019 09:18 hrs
Priyanka

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday dubbed the removal of Special Protection Group cover from the Gandhi family part of politics which keeps happening.

Talking to reporters at the party headquarters in New Delhi, she also said the country's economy is in a "bad state" and there is a "severe slowdown", to which the Congress has been drawing the government's attention, and the Centre must do something about it.

To reporters' query on removal of SPG cover from the Gandhi family, the Congress leader simply replied, "It's politics and this keeps happening."

talking point on sify news

Latest Features