It's time to bury the past, says Pak Army chief

Bajwa's statement is being seen as an outreach to India as relations between the two neighbours have been hostile for some time now. Bajwa, however, said that the burden is on India to create a "conducive environment", adding that Washington also has a role to play in ending regional conflicts.

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Ahmed Bajwa has called for India and Pakistan to "bury the past".

"We feel it is time to bury the past and move forward," Bajwa said at a conference in Islamabad.

"But our neighbour (India) will have to create a conducive environment, particularly in Kashmir," he added.

Bajwa said the economic potential of South and Central Asia has "forever remained hostage" to the India-Pakistan disputes.

He added that Pakistan has "hope" in the form of US President Joe Biden's new administration, which he said could help facilitate peace in the region.

