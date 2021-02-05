IUML leader Syed Thangal welcomes formation of Bharathiya Jana Sena in Kerala

Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 5 (ANI): Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal on Friday welcomed the formation of the Bharathiya Jana Sena (BJS) party, which parted ways from Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) party, an ally of National Democratic Alliance (NDA).



"I welcome BJS to the UDF on behalf of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). The good news that we have been waiting to hear becomes true. This decision has great national significance. BJS is going to move into a front that includes Congress. This will strengthen our democracy and secularism," said Thangal.

"Today, many parties are bidding farewell to the NDA. This will bring major changes will be made before the upcoming assembly elections. This is exciting for a democratic Kerala. We welcome everyone who agrees ideologically to the front," he added.

Ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections, the new faction, BJS has formed, under the leadership of MK Neelakandan Master. This decision was announced in the press meet on Thursday.

V Gopakumar, the working president of BJS alleged that BDJS was being used by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a political "tool".

"We cannot continue in NDA even for a minute longer as we are unhappy with this conspiracy. BJS will function by completely trusting in the UDF. Around 12 community organisations have announced their support to us. BDJS is nothing but a tool for the BJP in the state and that they cannot remain in an organisation that has become politically irrelevant. The new party has been formed as a result of this," said Gopakumar.

Gopakumar further alleged that "BJP is betraying the hindu devotees by making ties with CPIM to bring the left to the power again. We are confident that UDF will bring an ordinance on Sabarimala issue when they come to power."

MK Neelakandan Master will be the President of BJS, the new party, and will be one of the working presidents, he added. (ANI)

