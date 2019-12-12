IUML to file plea in SC against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill

New Delhi [India], Dec 12 (ANI): Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) will on Thursday file a writ petition in the Supreme Court against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which has been passed by both houses of Parliament.

Four petitioners including Lok Sabha MPs Kunhalikutty PK, Navas Kani, ET Mohammed Basheer and Rajya Sabha MP Abdul Wahab of IUML will also speak to media after filing the plea.



Opposition parties and locals in northeastern states are staging protest against the passage of the CAB.

Indefinite curfew has been imposed in few districts of Assam in the wake of protests after the passage of the CAB in Rajya Sabha.

The CAB smoothly sailed through Parliament after the Rajya Sabha passed it on Wednesday. As many as 125 members of the Upper House voted in favour of the Bill while 105 MPs voted against the Bill, which was passed by Lok Sabha earlier this week.

The Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)