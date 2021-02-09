IYC activists stage protest over farm laws, inflation

Hundreds of Youth Congress activists under the leadership of IYC chief Srinivas BV gathered at Jantar Mantar in central Delhi. They were joined by Congress Parliamentary Party leader in Lok Sabha Adhiranjan Chowdhury, Rajya Sabha MP Digvijay Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Dependra Hooda, AICC SC department Chairman and Minister of Maharashtra government Nitin Raut, Congress Bihar in-charge Bhakta Charan Das, Delhi Congress President Anil Chaudhary, Mahila Congress National President Sushmita Dev and several others. They slammed the government over its anti-women, anti farmers, anti labourers policies.

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) Hundreds of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) activists staged a protest against the alleged atrocities on farmers, unemployment among youth and skyrocketing prices of petrol and diesel here on Tuesday.

The IYC activists were detained when they tried to gherao Parliament.

Earlier, speaking at Jantar Mantar, Srinivas accused the BJP government of being anti-farmer and against the youngsters of the country.

He said, "The Prime Minister is the culprit of youth and farmers. The Prime Minister lied by promising two crore jobs and now he is suppressing the voice of crores of farmers to benefit his capitalist friends."

The IYC leader said that the organisation will always struggle on the streets over public issues.

Slamming the government he said, "The central government asks for the votes of the farmers and young women, but when the youth ask for employment, they get lathis (baton charge).

He said every woman's kitchen has been hit by inflation but no one is listening to them.

"The three agricultural laws were brought in to get the peasants' land occupied by their capitalist friends, but instead of listening to their voice, the BJP leaders are saying Khalistani, Pakistani and anti-nationals," he said.

He alleged that the Prime Minister is not working for 135 crore people, but only for four to five businessmen.

The anti-farmer laws are the whims of the government and if these anti-people laws are not withdrawn, there will be fierce fighting on the streets, he added.

--IANS

aks/bg