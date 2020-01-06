IYC holds march against violence at JNU

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Indian Youth Congress (IYC) members on Monday held a march from Raisina Road to India Gate against yesterday's violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).



The demonstrators were wearing masks and carried torches. They were seen carrying placards against the ruling dispensation.

On Sunday evening, more than 30 students of the JNU, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the campus and attacked them and some teachers with sticks and rods. (ANI)

