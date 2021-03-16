Maharaj sparked a controversy on Monday when he called the agitating farmers "terrorists or Khalistanis".

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) and the Kisan Congress on Tuesday condemned the remarks of BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj labelling farmers as "terrorists" and demanded that he be sacked immediately.

While speaking to mediapersons, the BJP MP said, "These agitators are terrorists or Khalistanis, but not farmers."

IYC national media in-charge Rahul Rao led the protest from the party office even burned the effigy of Maharaj.

IYC national president Srinivas B. V. said, "The attitude of the MPs of the Narendra Modi government towards protesting farmers is very shameful. The BJP and the RSS should understand that if there is no farmer in the country then there will be no country, it would be meaningless to imagine the country."

The IYC leader said that the youth of the country are with the farmers, and IYC will fight for the farmers firmly.

He also alleged that the BJP government is working for the capitalists and is insulting the mandate by not accepting the demands of the farmers. Calling farmers terrorists is not only the insult of farmers, but of every citizen in the country.

The IYC leader said that the PM calls protesters 'Aandolan Jeevi' in the Parliament and BJP MPs call the farmers terrorists and Khalistani. These statements have made their intentions clear.

"The IYC will continue to fight for the farmers. We won't allow the government to be arbitrary," Srinivas added.

"This humiliation of farmers will not be tolerated by the IYC. We demand that Sakshi Maharaj must apologise to farmers across the country and the BJP should sack him with immediate effect," Rao added.

Kisan Congress vice chairman Surendra Solanki said that the mindset of Sakshi Maharaj has been exposed.

"He should immediately apologise to farmers and the BJP should sack him as MP," Solanki added.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh have been protesting since November 26 on Delhi's borders, demanding the repealing of the three farm laws.

