IYC, NSUI hold free Covid vax camps on Rahul's birthday

The NSUI organised free vaccination camp for the people at its party office, while the IYC distributed free ration kits, medicines and financial help to the needy people.

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) The Indian Youth Congress (IYC), National Students Union of India (NSUI) and Delhi Congress on Saturday organised free Covid vaccination camps here and distributed ration kits among the people on the birthday of former party president Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Congress also distributed free ration kits to the people in all 272 wards of the national capital.

Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal visited the vaccination camp and the free ration distribution centre at its office here.

Venugopal tweeted, "Congratulations NSUI for the free vaccination program initiative on Rahul Gandhi's birthday, to help our citizens in these difficult times."

"Congress believes vaccination is crucial to fight the pandemic and is committed to helping people," he said.

IYC national president Srinivas BV said that the organisation celebrated the birthday of Rahul Gandhi as 'Sewa Diwas'.

He said that on the occasion of Rahul Gandhi's birthday, keeping in mind the spirit of public interest and public welfare, all the workers and office bearers of IYC in Delhi and across the country distributed ration kits to the needy, free vaccine camps were organised, and financial assistance was made available to the unemployed and disabled companions.*

Srinivas said that Venugopal, who is also a Dajya Sabha member distributed ration kits to the women drivers of Ola, Uber and provided financial assistance to the citizens who lost their jobs and to disabled colleagues during this Covid crisis.

Venugopal said that on this occasion that Rahul Gandhi did all possible help to the countrymen in such a dire situation, day and night in the global pandemic of Covid.

"Rahul Gandhi from time to time, alerted the Central government about their responsibility and duty, he showed the path of excellent and remarkable contribution in the field of public interest, which is a source of inspiration for all the countrymen.

Today all the workers of Congress party are celebrating his birthday as 'Seva Diwas' across the country," the Congress leader added.

Srinivas further said that free vaccine camp was also organised by Youth Congress for sex workers at GB Road and at Badarpur old age ashram in which the facility of getting free vaccines was made available to the citizens.

IYC Media in-charge Rahul Rao said that in the program organised on the occasion of the birthday of Rahul Gandhi, Venugopal, Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar Chaudhary also participated.

--IANS

aks/sdr/