IYC, NSUI to organise blood donation camps on Rajiv Gandhi's 77th birth anniversary

IYC national media head, Rahul Rao said that on Sadbhavna Diwas, the birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister, the IYC will organise a photo exhibition in Delhi, sports, cultural events, run for nation and blood donation camps all across the country.

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) On the occasion of the 77th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi, the Indian Youth Congress, the National Students Union of India and the Congress Seva Dal will organise several programmes, including blood donation camps.

IYC President Srinivas BV said, "Rajiv Gandhiji was the architect of modern India, who worked towards making India strong and self-reliant, the country is still reaping the benefits of his vision."

He said that it was his foresight that has put India in the ranks of strong, modern nations.

"Under the leadership of Rajiv Gandhi, India had touched the dimension of development. He focused on the upliftment of every section of the country and worked to strengthen them. Rajiv Gandhiji paved the way for development in the country through establishment of peace," he said.

Srinivas said that Rajiv Gandhi, who became the Prime Minister at the age of 40, created modern India and is called the architect of Digital India and the father of information technology and telecommunication revolution.

The NSUI will also organise a blood donation camp to mark the birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister.

NSUI national secretary Lokesh Chugh said, "NSUI has taken a step forward towards well being by planning a blood donation camp, as Rajiv Gandhi believed that blood donation camps can save many precious lives."

The Congress Seva Dal will take out a 'Loktantra Bachao Tiranga Yatra' from the party headquarters to Veer Bhumi.

The Seva Dal said that it is also organising a protest rally against the anti-people policies of the central government.

Rajiv Gandhi was born on August 20, 1944, and was India's sixth Prime Minister. He took office after the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, in 1984.

Born to Feroz and Indira Gandhi, the former Prime Minister was assassinated on May 21, 1991, during a public rally in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur near Chennai.

He was posthumously awarded India's highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna.

His birth anniversary is celebrated as Sadbhanwna Diwas.

--IANS

aks/bg