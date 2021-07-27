IYC protest at Smriti Irani house over alleged bribery in K'taka free egg scheme

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Indian Youth Congress (IYC) activists on Tuesday staged a protest outside the residence of Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani over the alleged corruption in the free egg distribution scheme meant for children of anganwadis in the Kalyana Karnataka region.

Hundreds of IYC activists under the leadership of its national president Srinivas BV assembled outside the residence of Irani in central Delhi and raised slogans. Srinivas said that the BJP government, which uses the slogan 'na khaunga, na khaane dunga', is now not even sparing the food for children. He said, "Karnataka's Women and Child Minister Shashikala Jolle's bribery case has once again exposed the rampant corruption in the BJP government in the state."

The IYC leader said that instead of fighting malnutrition in children, the money earmarked for it is being plundered shamelessly while Union Minister Irani is completely silent on this issue. He added that the sting operation has made it completely clear that the minister has allegedly demanded commission for the purchase of eggs under the Matrupoorna scheme. He alleged that on one hand the government is not allocating funds for development work and on the other hand its leaders are trying to fill their pockets by misusing their positions.

Srinivas demanded that both Union Minister Smriti Irani and Karnataka Government Minister Jolle resign with immediate effect and the entire matter should be investigated by the Lokayukta.

The IYC national media in-charge Rahul Rao said that we have demanded the resignation of Irani. Rao claimed that following the protest several party activists were detained by Delhi Police and taken to Mandir Marg police station.

Jolle on Saturday denied any wrongdoing even as the Congress demanded her resignation after a Kannada news channel aired a sting operation alleging bribery in the tender process for the supply of eggs to anganwadis in the state.

--IANS

aks/bg