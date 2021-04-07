IYC protests against alleged corruption in Rafale deal

During the protest, that was led by IYC national president Srinivas BV, IYC activists carried placards of Rafale fighter jets and raised slogans against the government.

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) Indian Youth Congress (IYC) activists on Wednesday staged a protest here over the reports of alleged corruption in the Rafale defence deal.

The protest by the IYC activists came in the wake of the revelations made by a French news portal alleging that one million euros was paid to a middleman.

Speaking to the media, Srinivas said, "In the country's largest defence deal worth more than Rs 60,000 crore, the presence of commissions, middlemen and money transactions have once again opened the layers of the Rafale deal."

He said that these allegations have been levelled by a French news portal.

The IYC leader said that former Congress President Rahul Gandhi's statement on the Rafale defence deal has finally proved to be true.

Srinivas also said that in every defence procurement deal in our country, it is mandatory to have an 'integrity clause'. "The presence of middlemen, bribery or exchange of commissions are prohibited," he said.

The IYC leader also demanded that there should be a fair investigation into the allegations of bribery in the Rafale deal.

IYC national media in-charge Rahul Rao said that there is no provision of middlemen or commission in defence procurement processes.

"The BJP government should clarify whether any action will be taken after the revelation of the role of middleman in the Rafale deal," Rao said.

--IANS

aks/arm