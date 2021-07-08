IYC stages protest against hike in fuel prices

Several IYC activists under the leadership of its national President, Srinivas B.V., joined the protest and raised slogans against the Central government.

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) Hundreds of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) activists staged a protest here on Thursday against the rise in the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG gas cylinders by riding bicycles and with effigies of gas cylinders.

Speaking to the media, Srinivas said, "In the last seven years, the Narendra Modi government has earned more than Rs 22 lakh crore by increasing the prices of petrol and diesel, but nothing has come in the hands of the common man except helplessness."

He said that despite the fall in crude prices in the international market, the prices of petrol and diesel in India are increasing almost every day.

"Only the Modi government can give an answer as to why this is happening," he said.

The protest came after fuel prices were increased for the second straight day on Thursday after already breaching the Rs 100-mark in all the metro cities.

In the sixth hike this month, petrol got costlier by 35 paise in the national capital, while diesel rose by 9 paise, according to price notification by the oil retailers.

Targeting the government, the IYC leader said that the 'loot' policy of the BJP government has given inflation as a gift to the people of the country.

"Modi government is robbing the public by increasing the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas," he said.

He also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not being concerned about the people of the country, and instead bothering for elections only.

"The people of the country have understood the chronology of the BJP's electoral gimmicks," he said.

"If you cannot reduce inflation, leave the chair," he said.

--IANS

aks/arm