J-K : 4 killed as cash van plunges into gorge in Kathua

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir), Nov 5 (ANI): Four employees of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank were killed when the cash van in which they were travelling plunged into a 500-metre gorge near Bani area here late on Monday, police said.

The van was on its way from Kathua to Bani and carrying approximately Rs one crore cash when the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle on a sharp curve at Kardooh Morh, 17 kilometres from Bani and 180 kilometres from Kathua.



The deceased have been identified as driver Vikram Singh, gunmen Yash Pal and Harbans Singh and cashier Kewal Sharma.

While three persons died on the spot, the fourth succumbed to injuries on his way to the hospital.

Police have registered a case and will start an investigation.

Meanwhile, the cash from the van was safely recovered and shifted to the Bani branch of the bank. (ANI)

