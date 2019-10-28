J-K: 19 civilians injured in grenade blast in Sopore

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): At least 19 civilians were injured in the grenade attack at Iqbal Market area near Sopore bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday, sources said.

Out of the 19 people, six are critically injured and have been evacuated to Srinagar.



At 4:20 pm, unidentified terrorists lobbed grenade at Iqbal Market.

Troops of 179 Battalion of CRPF have reached the location and cordoned off the area.

This comes ahead of a visit to Kashmir of a delegation of Members of European Union Parliament.

According to Jammu and Kashmir police, the information is preliminary and more details are currently awaited. (ANI)

