J-K: 2 school students assaulted by seniors in Doda

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Two students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Doda district were allegedly tied and assaulted by their seniors over suspicions of theft.

"A couple of 9th class students were assaulted by 11th class students of their school. A preliminary investigation is being conducted into the incident and further actions will be taken after the report of the probe is submitted," District Development Commissioner Sagar Dattatray Doifode said on Sunday.



The students have sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at a local hospital.

"Some of the seniors accused us of stealing the wallet of a teacher. Then, they tied us and assaulted us in the school hostel till 3 am in the morning. We informed the teachers and principal around 11 am in the morning," said one of the students.

The other student said that they had earlier helped the teacher distribute shoes among the students.

"Later, the teacher informed the seniors that his wallet was missing. So the seniors targeted us. When we talked to the principal, he asked us not to inform our parents," the student added. (ANI)

