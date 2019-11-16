J-K: 2 terrorists held in Sopore

Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Two terrorists were arrested after police officials intercepted them at Kupwara Byepass here.

"Officers at a checkpoint established at Kupwara Byepass crossing intercepted and arrested two terrorist associates identified as Ulfat Bashir Mir resident of Nowpora Jageer and Aijaz Ahmad Bhat resident of Darpora Bomai," an official police release said.



The police also recovered "incriminating" materials including ammunition from their possession.

"As per the initial investigation, both the persons are linked to proscribed terror outfit LeT," read the release.

A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered at Police Station Sopore. (ANI)

