J-K: 3 arrested for intimidating locals in Sopore

Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Three men were arrested in Sopore for allegedly threatening and intimidating locals.

"Three persons identified as Hilal Ahmad, Sahil Nazir both residents of Brath-Kalan Sopore & Peerzada Mohammad Zahir resident of Check Brath Sopore were arrested and incriminating materials including threat posters were recovered from their possession," an official police release read.



The police investigation revealed the arrested individuals were allegedly involved in publishing and "circulation of threat posters of proscribed terror outfit LeT in Sopore area".

A case was registered at Police Station Sopore under relevant sections of the law. (ANI)

