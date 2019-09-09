J-K: 3 consecutive earthquakes hit Chenab valley in two days, locals gripped in fear

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Residents of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir are living in fear as the three consecutive earthquakes have jolted the Chenab Valley in the last two days.

An earthquake of 5.0 magnitude and depth five kilometres on Monday hit Chenab Valley at around 12:10 pm. The epicentre of the quake was located at Chamba border in Himachal Pradesh.

This was the third earthquake witnessed by the Valley in the last two days. Two earthquakes jolted the Valley on Sunday in the span of five minutes.Geographically, Chenab Valley is mostly hilly terrain and the area is an active seismic zone.After witnessing the consecutive quakes, the locals were forced to come out of their homes and offices."People are in fear due to continuous quakes. Today's quake has caused cracks in a building here which is about to collapse. People came out of their homes today. If two or three other quakes hit the Valley, the building and houses might collapse here," a local named Parvez said.Other locals also echoed similar sentiments."Earthquake of Magnitude:5.0, Occurred on 09-09-2019, 12:10:31 IST, Lat:32.9 N and Long: 76.1 E, Depth: 5 Km, Region: Jammu and Kashmir- Himachal Pradesh (Chamba) Border Region," IMD tweeted.Half an hour later, another earthquake with a magnitude of 3.2 on the Richter scale hit the same region again at 12:40 pm."Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on:09-09-2019, 12:40:16 IST, Lat:32.9 N & Long: 76.0 E, Depth: 5 Km, Region: Jammu and Kashmir- Himachal Pradesh (Chamba) Border Region," IMD tweeted.On Sunday, the first earthquake with an intensity of 3.8 magnitude was witnessed at 7:59 am and at 8:04 am, the intensity of another quake was 4.9 magnitude on the Richter Scale.No loss of life or property has been reported from the region yet. (ANI)