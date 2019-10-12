J-K: 31 candidates pull out of upcoming BDC elections

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): A total of 31 candidates out of 92 withdrew their nominations for the upcoming Block Development Council (BDC) elections in Poonch.

Rahul Yadav, District Election Officer, on Friday informed that a total of 61 candidates will contest the coming BDC elections.



Yadav also appealed to candidates to follow the Model Code of Conduct in letter and spirit.

Earlier on Wednesday, Congress party announced that it would boycott the upcoming BDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We have come to realise that these elections (Block Development Council elections) are being held to facilitate only one party - the ruling party. Our leaders are under detention. We have no other option but to announce that we are boycotting the election," Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir said while addressing a press conference.

"We told that our leaders, office bearers are detained, they are not being allowed to come out. They should be released so that they can go to their constituencies," he said. (ANI)

