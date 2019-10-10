J-K: 485 Selection Grade Constables promoted

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): As many as 485 Selection Grade Constables (SGCts) were promoted to the rank of Head Constables besides bringing 727 others were listed for promotion, Inspector General Police Mukesh Singh said on Thursday.

"Today issued formal promotion orders in respect of 485 Sgct's to the rank of HC's besides bringing 729 Sgct's on promotion list-"C-II" who will be promoted after their passing of requisite pre-promotion course," Singh said.



In addition, two constables have been promoted to the rank of SGCt's and in-situ promotion released in respect of three officials.

While congratulating the promoted police personnel and their families, the IGP lauded the efforts of these officers in earning their due promotion well in time.

He further expressed hope that they shall rededicate themselves towards their work even with more zeal and enthusiasm to make the department feel proud. (ANI)

