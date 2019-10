Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): At least five civilians were injured in a grenade attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

The attack happened on Saturday when terrorists lobbed a grenade at Hari Singh High Street area, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

The injured are said to be stable now and a cordon and search operation has been conducted in the area, police added.



More details awaited. (ANI)