J-K: 85,000 LPG refills home-delivered to consumers in last 3 weeks in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): A total of 85,000 LPG refills have been distributed through home-delivery services to consumers in Srinagar in the last three weeks, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday said.

"The number includes 60 thousand refills distributed in the last two weeks of August and 25 thousand distributed in the first week of the current month of September," a statement by the administration reads.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary conducted a meeting with officials and reviewed the status of food grains and fuel distributions made to consumers.In the meeting, Choudhary was informed that the distribution of LPG is being made in all areas across Srinagar with 19 agencies reaching out to consumers in their concerned areas.Giving details of the distribution of food grains, it was informed that since September 1 around 50 thousand quintals of rice has been distributed among consumers in the district adding that in the last three weeks the aggregate rice distribution made in the district adds up to around 1.2 lakh quintals.The stepping up of the distribution of essential supplies follows District Commissioner's strict instructions to the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCSCA) and concerned distributors to provide home-delivery of LPG refills to consumers. They were also asked to ensure other goods are available at designated stores across the district for the convenience of the public.The District Commissioner was informed that stocks of essential supplies including food grains and fuel available in the Valley as on date are enough for one full month. (ANI)