J-K: About 25,000 persons availed internet services at DC office in Baramulla

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): Department of Information and Public Relations of Jammu and Kashmir (DIPR-J&K) on Thursday said that about 25,000 persons have availed the internet facility at Deputy Commissioner's Office here.

In a tweet, DIPR-J&K said, "About 25K persons availed internet facility in #DC office #Baramulla."



"The facilitation center was established in the month of August wherein different stakeholders including students, contractors, employees etc have availed the internet facility for online submission of application forms, e-tenders, GST returns etc," the DIPR-J&K said in another tweet. (ANI)

