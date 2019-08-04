J-K: Additional companies of RAF deployed in Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): The district administration on Sunday deployed additional companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) here.

This comes after the Jammu and Kashmir government issued an advisory on Friday curtailing the stay of Amarnath Yatris and tourists in the valley.



On August 2, the Indian Army had said that Pakistani terrorists are plotting to carry out an attack on the ongoing Amarnath Yatra and that the security forces have recovered a Pakistan Ordnance Factory anti-personnel mine from a terror cache.

Keeping security threats in view, the Jammu and Kashmir government advised all Amarnath Yatris and tourists to curtail their stay in the Valley "immediately". (ANI)

