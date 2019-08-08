J-K: Administrative officials reach out to public, ensure availability of essential commodities

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Days after the central government announced abrogation of Article 370 and other measures concerning Jammu and Kashmir, administrative officials on Thursday reached out to people in different districts to assess public grievances and for ensuring the availability of essential commodities.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik's advisors K Vijay Kumar, K.K.Sharma and Farooq Khan visited Rajouri and Poonch and held a series of meetings with civil society members.Ramban District Development Commissioner, Nazim Zai Khan, conducted a public outreach drive and met with different members of the general public to assess their grievances and directed the concerned departments to ensure the availability of essential commodities in the prevailing situation.Khan also convened a meeting of officers and other stakeholders to finalise the arrangements for Independence Day celebrations in the district.In Samba, District Development Commissioner Rohit Khajuria chaired a meeting to review works being executed under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Development Generation Scheme (MGNREGS) here today.Samba district administration issued orders that all the educational institutions, both government and private schools, shall re-open with effect from August 9, 2019, to function as usual.Meanwhile in Jammu, as per the directions issued by the Chief Secretary Jammu and Kashmir, all the government employees, who are working at the divisional level, district level and those serving in civil secretariat Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar, to report back to their duties with immediate effect.It was further intimated that necessary arrangements regarding the smooth and secure working environment for the employees have been made by the administration.Jammu and Kashmir was earlier this week stripped of its special status and reconstituted into two Union Territories- Ladakh without legislature and Jammu and Kashmir with the legislature. (ANI)