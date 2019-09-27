J-K: Advisor Khan inaugurates office complex of BOSE at Kargil

Kargil (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Advisor to Governor, Farooq Khan, on Friday, inaugurated the newly constructed office complex of the Board of School Education (BOSE) constructed at a cost of Rs 81.69 lakh under District Plan.

Speaking on the occasion, the Advisor said that the governor's administration is taking all measures to ensure better service delivery to students especially those hailing from remote and far-flung areas.



"The up-gradation of information technology infrastructure at all Sub offices of BOSE is a part of the composite technology initiative which is being taken to ensure better services to the student community," he said.

He assured the Chief Executive Councillor Kargil that board examinations in the case of students from Kargil would be conducted before November 15. (ANI)

